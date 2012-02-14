LOS ANGELES Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is not the only star in her household. Her Chow Chow dog, GK, won its breed at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday.

The Club holds its annual two-day event at Madison Square Garden in New York. This year 2000 dogs representing 185 breeds and varieties from across the U.S. are vying to be named Best in Show on Feb 14.

GK, whose registered name is CH Pazzazz's Genghis Khan #8, competed in the Non-Sporting Group. He now advances to the Best in Group competition Monday night.

Stewart co-owns GK with Karen Tracy of Leighton, Pa. Leighton also owns GK's mother, who won the breed at Westminster last year.

This year, six new breeds of dogs, including Mexico's hairless Xoloitzcuintli, the Finnish Lapphund and the Norwegian Lundehund, are competing. They join other newcomers, the Cesky Terrier, the American English Coonhound and the Entlebucher Mountain Dog in competing at the event that started in 1877 with 1,201 dogs.

Last year's winner was a Scottish Deerhound named Hickory.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)