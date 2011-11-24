Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
AMSTERDAM Ever wanted to meet and greet your loved ones at the airport to be sure they don't miss you in the crowds?
Then try Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, which now has the world's first vending machine capable of printing out personalised giant canvas banners in just a few minutes.
You can pick your message, whether that is "Missed you Mummy," "I love you," "Will you marry me?," or anything else that makes you stand out from the crowd, choose the font and background design, pay between four (3.44 pounds) and 15 euros depending on the length of the banner, and hit the button.
"We came up with the idea because when we were at the airport we'd see all these people welcoming their friends and family with their own banners made of bed sheets and we thought what a hassle using sheets, wouldn't it just be easier to make the banner at the airport," BannerXpress's co-founder Thibaud Bruna told Reuters on Thursday.
Bruna's first machine, which was three years in the making, made its debut at Schiphol on Thursday. If the waterproof banners prove popular, he hopes to install the vending machines in other locations.
"We hope have them in other airports, but also in stadiums for sporting and music events," Bruna said.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan, editing by Paul Casciato)
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.