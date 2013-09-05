Staff at Italian hospital suspected of shirking on grand scale
ROME Doctors and nurses are among 94 hospital workers from Naples who have been placed under investigation on suspicion of repeatedly skipping work, police said on Friday.
AMSTERDAM Ten brown rats have been recruited by Dutch police to help forensic firearms experts sniff out gunshot residue.
The rats have a highly developed sense of smell, and are easier and cheaper to train than dogs, said force spokesman Ed Kraszewski on Thursday.
"If we have a suspect, the forensic expert takes the residue from the hands and the rats can tell in a few seconds if it's from a gun," he told Reuters.
Officers place the sample behind one of a number of holes in a box. When the rat scratches at the right hole, the experts send the residue off for a final check in a lab, he added.
Rats are already used in some countries to sniff for landmines.
(Reporting by Amsterdam bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
ROME Doctors and nurses are among 94 hospital workers from Naples who have been placed under investigation on suspicion of repeatedly skipping work, police said on Friday.
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
NEW YORK A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said.