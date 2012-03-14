A French farmer leads a bull as preparations continue on the eve of the public opening of the 49th Paris International Farm Show in Paris February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

NANTES, France Dairy cows across the world are mourning the loss of "Jocko", ranked as the world's third most-potent breeding bull, who has died of natural causes leaving behind as many as 400,000 offspring.

Jocko Besne had an industrious 17-year career donating some 1.7 million sperm straws that were used in France and abroad to keep alive the Prim'Holstein cattle strain, the main strain of black-and-white milking cow used in France.

"An international star from the Prim'Holstein breed, this bull rose to become an unquestionable reference and ranked third globally in terms of use," said Creavia, the farming cooperative that raised the broad-shouldered beast.

The organisation said it believed he had could have spawned between 300,000 and 400,000 offspring. Officially he is credited as being the father of a mere 161,888 cattle in 21 countries as not all nations have kept records.

"In France alone, Jocko Besne's daughters are present in 23,370 farms," Creavia said in a statement.

Born in 1994 at a farm belonging to breeder Gildas Fertil, Jocko was allowed to retire last year and died earlier this month. Rather than becoming prize beef, his body is to be sent to Paris' natural history museum where his prowess will be studied.

