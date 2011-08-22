China officials punished for dozing in motivation meeting
BEIJING Six officials in central China's Hubei province have been punished for dozing off in a meeting on how to motivate lazy bureaucrats, state media and the local government said.
BERLIN A feisty 90-year-old German woman chased away three would-be burglars from her rural farmhouse with her cane, police said on Monday.
The retired farmer was moving around her house with the help of a walking frame and spotted the intruders -- two men and one woman.
She grabbed her cane and started beating the burglars with it. The trio fled the house in a town outside Muenster.
"It was quite courageous of her," a police spokeswoman said. "But on the other hand it was also quite dangerous. She was quite fortunate that nothing serious happened."
(Reporting by Kalina Oroschakoff, editing by Mike Collett-White)
GAZA In Ramadan Odwan's barbershop in Gaza, hair isn't just blow-dried, it's blowtorch-dried.
TASHKENT Uzbekistan's government plans to provide almost two million households with chickens and lemon trees so they can feed themselves and sell their produce, according to a draft document published for public discussion.