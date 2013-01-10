'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
BERLIN German firemen rescued a mysteriously naked man trapped in a narrow chimney in central Berlin, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The fire brigade was alerted to the emergency after police failed to help the 39-year old man who was wedged 10 metres (yards) down the shoulder-width chimney.
"The rescue workers, specialised in saving people at great heights, tried to pull the victim out from above with a crane and a sling," a fire brigade spokesman said.
"At first he held on to the rope but then his strength failed him so we had to come up with an alternative."
The team of about 30 firemen and 10 police officers bored a hole in the second floor of the building and managed to pull out the victim but not before he had lost consciousness. He needed 15 minutes of resuscitation and is still in hospital.
"He suffered from injuries in the fall and due to his scant clothing - namely his nakedness - he became very cold," the spokesman said.
The rescue operation took just under two hours but it is unclear how long the man had been in the chimney before police were first alerted to his cries of distress.
It is not known what the man was doing on the roof. Some media reports said he was homeless and escaped from a hospital.
"The first question was is the man sporting a red cape and a bushy white beard?" the fire brigade spokesman said.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Paul Casciato)
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not known for her self-indulgence, has revealed she will be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter -- a period called Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.