BERLIN Hunters, animal rights activists and even her best friend have failed to lure Yvonne the German cow back to the farmyard. Now they're bringing in the bull.

German media have been fascinated by the tale of Yvonne, who ran away from a farm near the Bavarian town of Muehldorf in May and was happily living off the land for months until she was put on a "most wanted list" for bolting in front of a police car.

Muehldorf authorities ruled that Yvonne was a "security risk" after her close encounter with the squad car and hunters have been given permission to gun her down.

Yvonne has so far managed to evade everyone and the canny cow's escapades have become a hit on German TV.

Animal rights activists have tried to save Yvonne's life by bringing in her best cow-friend Waltraud as well as her own calf Waldi to lure her from her forest hideout. But Yvonne only takes a look from a distance before running away again.

The activists from the Gut Aiderbichl farm will now try to lure Yvonne with Ernst the breeding bull in the hopes of getting hold of her before the hunters do.

"We'll keep trying until we're successful," a Gut Aiderbichl spokeswoman said.

