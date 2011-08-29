Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BERLIN An eight-year-old boy was inadvertently locked inside a school bus for more than 12 hours on a steamy hot day in the eastern German town of Cottbus after the driver forgot about him, German daily Bild reported on Friday.
The boy got on the bus at his home in the morning but did not show up for school. After dropping the children off, the bus driver returned to the bus company's transport lot but did not notice that the one young passenger was still on board.
"The bus was parked far away and wasn't very visible from the office," police spokesperson Torsten Wendt was quoted saying. It was only when his mother anxiously called the authorities that boy's disappearance was noticed.
After hours of searching, the boy was found on the bus later that night in reasonably good spirits even though the temperature had climbed to 30 degrees Celsius.
He was found lying shirt-less on the floor under the seats. He even rationed his school-lunch so that it might last all night.
"The bus driver forgot me," the boy told police, according to Bild. It was not immediately clear why he did not speak out before the driver left the bus. Police are investigating whether to charge the driver with negligence.
(Reporting By Natalia Drozdiak)
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.