BERLIN (Reuters Life!) - A tarantula gave officials at Berlin's crowded Ostbahnhof rail station a scare when it crawled out of a bag left on a train, police said Thursday.

A Berlin police spokesman said a 20-year-old German man had forgotten the bag on an in-bound train from the airport after returning from a trip to Mali and Mozambique.

When the man went to retrieve his bag from the station's lost and found department he reached in to pull out some identification and a hairy scary tarantula crawled out.

The spokesman said the spider was poisonous. Police turned the tarantula over to a police animal care unit

(Reporting by Kalina Oroschakoff, editing by Paul Casciato)