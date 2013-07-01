Amazon blames human error for cloud-service disruption
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.
JERUSALEM An Israeli who stabbed his mother and father to death was convicted of murder on Monday partly because he searched online for tips including "how to kill your parents and get away with it".
Daniel Maoz, 29, wanted money from his inheritance in order to pay heavy gambling debts, the Jerusalem District Court found. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2011 murders.
The case presented an unusual challenge to the prosecution: DNA evidence linking Maoz to the killings was found at the murder scene, his parents' apartment, and he tried to explain that away by accusing his identical twin brother of the crime.
In its decision, the court cited other physical evidence and an examination of the defendant's computer to refute that.
The incriminating Internet searches also included "can soap clean DNA from a knife?" and "murder for inheritance", a transcript of the ruling showed.
Maoz said he made the searches out of "academic curiosity".
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Louise Ireland)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Institutional investors anxious not to be left out of this year's marquee initial public offering helped Snap Inc pull off the biggest U.S.-listed technology share sale this week since Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba Group Holding Inc smashed records in 2014.
LOS ANGELES As shares of California-based Snap Inc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, two dozen residents of the company's adopted home of Venice Beach protested outside its offices, accusing the growing tech company of spoiling their seaside community.