'Blonde Bombshell' racehorse stolen in Italy
ROME A prize-winning racehorse dubbed the "Blonde Bombshell" and a thoroughbred colt were stolen from their stables in Italy on Tuesday, in a blow for an industry reeling from years of crisis.
ROME An elephant broke out of a Rome circus on Friday, causing panic and drawing crowds of curious residents as she wandered around a northern suburb before being cornered by police, Italian press reported.
The elephant, named Mia, had almost reached a motorway exit road after two hours on the run by the time police caught up with her.
The circus owners recaptured her as she stopped at a roundabout during a moment of indecision, the news agency Ansa said.
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.