Hoard of coins extracted from sea turtle
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
ROME A 72-year-old man was killed by three tigers in a closed-down zoo in northern Italy after he entered the animals' cage to feed them, media reports said on Tuesday.
The zoo, in the mountainous area of Pinerolo near Turin, was closed due to financial difficulties in 2009 and its owners had not managed to relocate nine tigers and one leopard kept there, the Corriere della Sera daily reported.
The tigers attacked the zoo's caretaker suddenly as he was feeding them, and his wife raised the alarm, state broadcaster RAI said. Emergency services confirmed his death at the scene
Locals had previously expressed concerns about the tigers, which were not sterilized and recently had cubs.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.