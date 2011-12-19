Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
TOKYO First, Japan gave the world high-tech toilets. Now, a crystal toilet -- studded with more than 72,000 pieces of Swarovski cut crystal and valued at over $100,000 (64,416 pounds).
Toilet manufacturer INAX teamed up with the Austrian jeweller to create the ornate fixture, which is on display in a showroom in the posh Ginza shopping district, an effort to draw more customers in a year fraught with economic gloom and natural disaster.
In a nod to traditional belief, the sparkling toilet was created to please the "god of toilets," said Kazuo Sumimiya, director of the showroom for the Lixil interior fixture company of which INAX is a part.
"In Japan, we believe a deity exists in the toilet. That's why keeping toilets clean and taking good care of it have been a Japanese custom since long ago," he added.
"If we were to sell it, it would probably be worth around 10 million yen (83,757.49 pounds)."
Visitors admired the dazzling fixture, with one woman saying she'd like to invite her friends and hold a party around it.
But others said it might be a bit too exalted to be useful.
"It'd be hard. I don't think I'd feel comfortable enough to use it even if I had this at home," said 22-year-old Chikako Kawanami, an art museum receptionist.
The toilet will be on display until the end of December.
(Reporting by Mariko Lochridge, writing by Elaine Lies; editing by Paul Casciato)
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.