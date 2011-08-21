CLEVELAND Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly was cited with disorderly conduct after he was accused of refusing to get down from a food court table during a flash mob he organized at a suburban U.S. mall, police said on Sunday.

Police in Strongsville, Ohio, received a tip on Saturday of a possible flash mob planned for 5 p.m. local time by the rapper, who recently signed a recording deal with rap mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' music label.

As the event began, mall management asked a group of people including the rapper not to stand on a table located next to a second-floor railing, according to a statement issued by police.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard C. Baker, and two others who failed to comply were removed from the mall, police said. They were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and released.

Video footage posted online shows the event drew a large crowd. Some chanted "MGK! MGK!" as the heavily tattooed rapper tussled with officers.

"If havin fun with my fans and bringin the rage back to my hometown means I have to be arrested...then keep pullin the cuffs out," read a message posted on the rapper's Twitter account.

