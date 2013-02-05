Los Angeles Lakers' Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, holds a news conference in Los Angeles, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace has been suspended one game for grabbing an opponent around the neck and striking him in the jaw during a game, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Tuesday.

Detroit Pistons point guard Brandon Knight and World Peace tussled under the hoop while going for a rebound late in the second quarter of Sunday's game before World Peace hit his opponent in frustration.

The visiting Lakers went on to win 98-97.

World Peace will miss the Lakers' road game against the Brooklyn Nets later on Tuesday, the NBA said in a statement.

His suspension leaves the Lakers without two starters against the Nets as seven-times All-Star center Dwight Howard will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

