OSLO A Norwegian sexual health charity has asked the men of the country to don condoms for a "sex hour" on Thursday evening to raise public awareness about safe-sex.

Non-profit sex education organisation RFSU would like Norwegian men to tear themselves away from the television coverage of the Euro 2012 football quarter final game between Czech Republic and Portugal for an hour of prophylactic-protected pleasure with a willing partner starting at 1900 GMT.

The campaign is a result of a study which found that Norwegians were the most sexually active Scandinavians, while at the same time using the least protection, exposing themselves to sexually transmitted diseases, Chlamydia in particular.

"Our motto is sex is good, sex improves your health," RFSU sexologist Sidsel Kloeew said. "This is meant to be this year's most pleasant hour in Norway."

According to the study, 62 percent of Norwegians between the age of 20-35 years did not use a condom the last time they had casual sex. Norway has 20,000 cases of chlamydia every year.

Kloeew said it was important to always be prepared on the longest day of the year, when the sun was shining and casual sex encounters were more likely.

"The guys should take this as a challenge."

