KENT, Ohio The presidential jet Air Force One was forced Wednesday to abort an initial landing in Toledo, Ohio, due to fog and rain, and passengers including the president had a bumpy ride.

The plane ferrying President Barack Obama to election campaign events in Ohio took two attempts to land while those aboard were shaken by turbulence.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney, after consulting with the plane's crew, told journalists travelling with the president that weather was the cause.

The plane landed safely on the second attempt and there were no injuries.

