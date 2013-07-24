Hoard of coins extracted from sea turtle
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
ISLAMABAD Pakistan has pulled a condom commercial off the air following more than 1,000 complaints that its broadcast was immoral during the fasting month of Ramadan.
The commercial features a couple wondering how their neighbour managed to land a glamorous wife, only to have the beaming husband reveal his secret - a packet of "Josh" condoms. "Josh" translates as "excitement" in Urdu.
"People who complained didn't want such an immoral advertisement on television during the holy month ... They wanted us to take action," said Fakharuddin Mughar, a spokesman for the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.
The advertisement had been voluntarily pulled by the Pakistan Broadcasting Association, he added.
Pakistan is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, where many people scrupulously observe the holy month of fasting and prayer.
It has a long history of banning items considered offensive. The YouTube video-sharing website has been banned for nearly a year after complaints that it carried material offensive to Muslims.
In another example, women in northwest Pakistan were banned last week from shopping unaccompanied during Ramadan, lest their presence distract men.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.