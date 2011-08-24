Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
LOS ANGELES The grandson of the late actor Clark Gable was charged in Los Angeles on Tuesday with pointing a laser at a police helicopter and momentarily blinding two officers on board, prosecutors said.
Clark James Gable, 22, was set to be arraigned on Friday on three counts of discharging a laser at an aircraft.
The late actor's namesake aimed the green laser at a Los Angeles police helicopter flying above a nighttime event in Hollywood on July 28, according to the local District Attorney's Office.
The laser was flashed twice more at the helicopter, and the officers determined the beam came from a small red car, prosecutors said. Officers on the ground stopped the vehicle, and arrested Gable, who was riding as a passenger.
Gable faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
The late Clark Gable was an Oscar-winning actor best known for his role in 1939 classic film "Gone with the Wind." He died in 1960.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.