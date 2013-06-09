Staff at Italian hospital suspected of shirking on grand scale
ROME Doctors and nurses are among 94 hospital workers from Naples who have been placed under investigation on suspicion of repeatedly skipping work, police said on Friday.
MANILA A shepherd-mix who lost her snout saving two girls returned on Sunday to her owner's home in the southern Philippines after eight months of veterinary treatment in the United States, earning a new title as "dog ambassador of goodwill".
On Saturday, two-year-old Kabang, her tail wagging, faced television cameras and fans at Manila International airport and toured a nearby upscale shopping mall and park frequented by dog lovers. She was an instant star.
Authorities are planning a short motorcade on Monday in honour of Kebang, which means "different colours" in local dialect, in the southern town of Zamboanga.
"What we want is to make her an ambassador of dog good will, and to promote responsible pet ownership," said Anton Lim, a veterinarian who accompanied Kabang to the University of California in Davis for surgery.
U.S. doctors closed her facial wound but could no longer save and reconstruct her nose. Kabang also survived a cancerous tumour and heartworm.
"What we see here - she saved two lives, so the whole world actually came together to save her."
Last year, Kabang jumped in front of a speeding motorcycle to save two young girls in Zamboanga. People from around the world donated lunch money to raise $27,000 for her medical treatment abroad.
(Reporting By Michaela Cabrera; Writing by Manuel Mogato.; Editing by Ron Popeski)
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
NEW YORK A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said.