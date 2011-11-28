LISBON Taking a wry swipe at German-led austerity, the maker of Portugal's traditional tipple plastered Lisbon with adverts on Monday depicting Chancellor Angela Merkel with a bottle and assurances that "Portugal is giving its best shot."

The campaign by Licor Beirao is designed to cheer up Portuguese and help struggling local producers by urging customers to "give something national as a Christmas present."

"Dear Angela, Portugal is giving its best shot. Season's greetings!" says a message attached to the bottle held by Merkel.

The message is a pun on the government's efforts to convince Europe that the country is doing its best to meet painful fiscal goals under a 78-billion-euro (66.96 billion pound) EU/IMF bailout. The austerity drive has brought hugely unpopular pay cuts and tax hikes.

For international clients, the adverts feature an enticing glass of Beirao on the rocks, with the text: "Wondering why the IMF visits Portugal so often?" EU and IMF inspectors left Lisbon last week after a bailout performance review.

"It's healthy when we can laugh at ourselves. The response has been good and we hope the campaign helps to alleviate a bit of the bad mood due to the crisis," said Manuel Soares de Oliveira from Uzina advertising agency hired by Beirao.

Licor Beirao, which brands itself "the liqueur of Portugal" is a popular sweet tipple whose original recipe dates back to a 19th century medicinal product for stomach aches. It is known for often-provocative advertising that once took a tongue-in-cheek snipe at former dictator Antonio Salazar.

