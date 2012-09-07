Ryanair aircraft are pictured at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland May 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

ROME Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said it took a plane out of service at the request of Italian health authorities after passengers complained of insect bites, and had it disinfected before being returned to service.

Ryanair said on Friday two passengers who travelled from Billund, Denmark to Ciampino, Italy, had made a complaint while waiting in the terminal to collect baggage.

"As the source of these alleged insect bites was unknown, Ryanair was happy to disinfect the aircraft overnight before returning it to service on Friday September 7," it said.

News agency Ansa and several Italian news outlets reported that medics diagnosed tick bites, prompting airport authorities to call pest control.

