Atlanta zoo welcomes baby cockroach 'Tom Brady'
Atlanta Falcons fans no doubt were calling Tom Brady all sorts of names after this month's Super Bowl, and now the city has a cockroach named after the New England quarterback.
JOHANNESBURG Three men posing as an art teacher and two students stole paintings worth about $2 million by some of South Africa's most celebrated artists off the walls of the Pretoria Art Museum in a brazen day-time robbery.
The three paid an entrance fee of just over $1 each on Sunday and asked museum staff to direct them to the six works of art, which happened to be among the most valuable paintings on display.
Workers at the museum in South Africa's capital said it seemed as if they had a shopping list.
They then produced weapons, tied up a museum worker and took the art works out of the building, a city spokesman said on Monday.
"They exactly knew what they wanted and they were almost certainly commissioned to steal these paintings," said Pieter de Necker, a spokesman for the city.
The stolen works were: "Cat and Petunias" from Maggie Laubser, Hugo Naudé's "Hottentot Chief", "Eland and Bird" from J.H. Pierneef, Gerard Sekoto's "Street Scene" and "Fishing Boats" from Irma Stern.
They left behind one painting by Stern called "Two Malay Musicians", valued at about 12 million rand ($1.4 million), because they could not fit it into their getaway vehicle in time with security guards closing in.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)
Atlanta Falcons fans no doubt were calling Tom Brady all sorts of names after this month's Super Bowl, and now the city has a cockroach named after the New England quarterback.
BRUSSELS A Belgian minister arrived by bike to a news conference to promote cycling on Tuesday, only to find it had been stolen when he left half an hour later.
PARIS France honored the A380 superjumbo with a place in its national aerospace museum on Tuesday, granting it equal status with the Boeing 747 even as questions pile up over the future of the industry's biggest jets.