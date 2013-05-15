JOHANNESBURG Robbers equipped with ropes, hammers and chisels broke into a strong-room at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium after a Justin Bieber concert and made off with 3 million rand (216,791 pounds) in cash, local media and police said on Monday.

An officer from the nearby Booysens police station in the sprawling Soweto township said officials at the stadium, which hosted the final of the 2010 football World Cup, only realised the cash was missing on Monday morning.

The haul included takings from Sunday night's concert by 19-year-old Canadian pop sensation Bieber and a gig the previous evening by U.S. rockers Bon Jovi.

"The money was taken from the building and they only realised today," the police officer, who declined to be named, told Reuters. "We don't know how many people were involved as we are still gathering evidence."

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley and Alison Williams)