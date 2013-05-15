Japanese men hold competition to celebrate baldness
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
JOHANNESBURG Robbers equipped with ropes, hammers and chisels broke into a strong-room at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium after a Justin Bieber concert and made off with 3 million rand (216,791 pounds) in cash, local media and police said on Monday.
An officer from the nearby Booysens police station in the sprawling Soweto township said officials at the stadium, which hosted the final of the 2010 football World Cup, only realised the cash was missing on Monday morning.
The haul included takings from Sunday night's concert by 19-year-old Canadian pop sensation Bieber and a gig the previous evening by U.S. rockers Bon Jovi.
"The money was taken from the building and they only realised today," the police officer, who declined to be named, told Reuters. "We don't know how many people were involved as we are still gathering evidence."
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley and Alison Williams)
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
NEW YORK A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said.
AUSTIN, Texas A state lawmaker filed a resolution this week urging people to think before they text and stop using an emoji of the Chilean flag, which resembles the Lone Star State flag, as a symbol of Texas pride.