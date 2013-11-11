'Blonde Bombshell' racehorse stolen in Italy
ROME A prize-winning racehorse dubbed the "Blonde Bombshell" and a thoroughbred colt were stolen from their stables in Italy on Tuesday, in a blow for an industry reeling from years of crisis.
SINGAPORE A Singaporean man with an unusual superhero-like name turned out to be a villain who consumed drugs and stole from his brother.
Batman bin Suparman, which means Batman son of Suparman in the Malay language, was jailed on Monday for two years and nine months for various offences including stealing his brother's automated teller machine card to make withdrawals, media reported.
The 23-year-old unemployed man had also broken into the office of a firm in western Singapore to steal money and taken heroin.
Batman, who has his own fan club on Facebook, became a social media sensation after an image of his identity card with his unusual name was circulated online.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.