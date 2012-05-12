Universitario have been awarded a 3-0 victory against Bolivar after Thursday's Bolivian league match was abandoned with the visitors down to six men.

"The rules state that the result is 3-0 in favour of the team that is complete (in numbers)," Bolivian league (LNFP) official Felipe Rodriguez was quoted by the daily El Diario as telling reporters on Saturday.

While Bolivar's first choice team were being hammered 8-0 by Santos in the Libertadores Cup that night, they had only seven players available for the Clausura championship match with Universitario which they had failed to rearrange.

Bolivar's youth team, who could have filled some positions, already had another commitment in Cochabamba 450km away.

Thursday's match was abandoned after less than 10 minutes when a Bolivar player was injured and they no longer had the requisite minimum seven players on the pitch, sparking anger from fans demanding their money back.

"The league, knowing Bolivar were in the Libertadores Cup, didn't want to modify the day of the match, but that's the crude reality of Bolivian football and here's proof of that," said Nery Quintana of Bolivar's coaching staff.

Bolivar took a 2-1 first leg lead to Brazil but ended up losing their last-16 tie 9-2 on aggregate to Libertadores Cup holders Santos.

The points gained by Universitario will not affect the outcome of the championship on the final day on Sunday because they are four points behind leaders San Jose.

