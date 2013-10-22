'Blonde Bombshell' racehorse stolen in Italy
ROME A prize-winning racehorse dubbed the "Blonde Bombshell" and a thoroughbred colt were stolen from their stables in Italy on Tuesday, in a blow for an industry reeling from years of crisis.
BOGOTA Colombian side Independiente Santa Fe were forced to play in knock-off versions of their own shirts bought from street vendors outside the stadium after forgetting to bring their change uniforms to an away game at the weekend.
Opponents Boyaca Chico, from the neighbouring province of Boyaca, refused to switch to their own reserve uniform to resolve the bind caused by clashing colours of the two top-flight teams' regular kits.
Bogota-based Santa Fe began the game in their grey training kits, adding numbers with surgical tape, while an assistant bought counterfeit shirts on the street for 12,000 pesos (3.9 pounds) apiece and scrawled names and numbers on with a red marker pen.
Spokesman Pablo Garcia admitted to a certain added satisfaction at the 2-0 victory Sante Fe went on to inflict on their intransigent rivals in Sunday's clash.
"We're happy because Chico wouldn't help resolve the problem and tried to gain an advantage in the situation," he told Reuters.
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.