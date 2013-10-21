Japanese men hold competition to celebrate baldness
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
Twente Enschede manager Michel Jansen is facing a costly dentist bill after having his tooth knocked out by his assistant as they celebrated a goal by the Dutch league leaders on Saturday.
Youri Mulder accidentally caught Jansen in the mouth with a fist pump as the pair celebrated Twente's opener at home to champions Ajax Amsterdam.
"Youri celebrated rather excitedly," Jansen told reporters.
Jansen's day didn't get any better as Twente gave up a late equaliser to draw the match 1-1.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.
NEW YORK A runaway bull led New York City police on a wild chase after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Tuesday, but the animal died after being cornered in someone's backyard, officials said.
AUSTIN, Texas A state lawmaker filed a resolution this week urging people to think before they text and stop using an emoji of the Chilean flag, which resembles the Lone Star State flag, as a symbol of Texas pride.