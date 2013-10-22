Twente Enschede manager Michel Jansen is facing a costly dentist bill after having his tooth knocked out by his assistant as they celebrated a goal by the Dutch league leaders on Saturday.

Youri Mulder accidentally caught Jansen in the mouth with a fist pump as the pair celebrated Twente's opener at home to champions Ajax Amsterdam.

"Youri celebrated rather excitedly," Jansen told reporters.

Jansen's day didn't get any better as Twente gave up a late equaliser to draw the match 1-1.

