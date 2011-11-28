China officials punished for dozing in motivation meeting
BEIJING Six officials in central China's Hubei province have been punished for dozing off in a meeting on how to motivate lazy bureaucrats, state media and the local government said.
PARIS Andre-Pierre Gignac would need to trade his Maserati for a tin snail if the wants to be called up to the France squad again by joining Montpellier, the club's president joked Saturday.
Olympique Marseille striker Gignac, who has been struggling for form, was sent to train with the reserves this week after a clash with coach Didier Deschamps and now seems likely to leave the club in January.
Montpellier president Louis Nicollin, one of the most colourful characters in French football, would like to sign the former Toulouse player.
"If he comes to Montpellier, within six months, he's a French international again," Nicollin told French sports daily L'Equipe Saturday.
"He's an emotional man, he needs a club like ours but with his salary, it's impossible.
"He drives a Maserati. I'd give him a tin snail."
Gignac won the last of his 16 caps at the 2010 World Cup.
Surprise package Montpellier are second in Ligue 1, level on points with leaders Paris St Germain.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
BEIJING Six officials in central China's Hubei province have been punished for dozing off in a meeting on how to motivate lazy bureaucrats, state media and the local government said.
GAZA In Ramadan Odwan's barbershop in Gaza, hair isn't just blow-dried, it's blowtorch-dried.
TASHKENT Uzbekistan's government plans to provide almost two million households with chickens and lemon trees so they can feed themselves and sell their produce, according to a draft document published for public discussion.