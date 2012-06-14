China officials punished for dozing in motivation meeting
BEIJING Six officials in central China's Hubei province have been punished for dozing off in a meeting on how to motivate lazy bureaucrats, state media and the local government said.
ROME Loud celebrations after Italy scored a goal against Croatia in its Euro 2012 match interrupted Prime Minister Mario Monti's news conference with French President Francois Hollande on Thursday.
Monti, standing alongside Hollande, stopped speaking when loud shouts from employees of his central Rome residence spilled into the courtyard where the news conference was taking place.
"A soccer game is underway," Monti quipped among giggles from reporters and officials.
Playmaker Andrea Pirlo scored the goal from a free kick in the 39th minute to put his team up 1-0 against Croatia in the Group C match.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Diana Abdallah)
GAZA In Ramadan Odwan's barbershop in Gaza, hair isn't just blow-dried, it's blowtorch-dried.
TASHKENT Uzbekistan's government plans to provide almost two million households with chickens and lemon trees so they can feed themselves and sell their produce, according to a draft document published for public discussion.