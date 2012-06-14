Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on during a news conference with French President Francois Hollande at Chigi palace in Rome June 14, 2012 . REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Loud celebrations after Italy scored a goal against Croatia in its Euro 2012 match interrupted Prime Minister Mario Monti's news conference with French President Francois Hollande on Thursday.

Monti, standing alongside Hollande, stopped speaking when loud shouts from employees of his central Rome residence spilled into the courtyard where the news conference was taking place.

"A soccer game is underway," Monti quipped among giggles from reporters and officials.

Playmaker Andrea Pirlo scored the goal from a free kick in the 39th minute to put his team up 1-0 against Croatia in the Group C match.

