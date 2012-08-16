BERNE A Swiss second division player has been banned for 10 league matches after telling the referee he would kill him after being sent off in a game.

The Swiss Football League (SFL) said in a statement that FC Wil's Adis Jahovic, furious at being dismissed in the first half, told the official: "If I see you after, I kill you."

The incident happened against FC Biel on August 5. The SFL said Macedonian Jahovic had been guilty of "threatening the referee and serious unsporting conduct."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)