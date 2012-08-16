Very old, charming - er - thing goes on display in Athens
ATHENS A bird-like statuette dating back 7,000 years has mystified archaeologists in Greece who still do not know exactly what it is, or where it came from.
BERNE A Swiss second division player has been banned for 10 league matches after telling the referee he would kill him after being sent off in a game.
The Swiss Football League (SFL) said in a statement that FC Wil's Adis Jahovic, furious at being dismissed in the first half, told the official: "If I see you after, I kill you."
The incident happened against FC Biel on August 5. The SFL said Macedonian Jahovic had been guilty of "threatening the referee and serious unsporting conduct."
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
VIENNA Austrian authorities are investigating reports of a man appearing in public in Adolf Hitler's birthplace as the Nazi dictator's double, including the distinctive mustache, haircut and clothing.
LONDON Over $60 million dollars' worth of cocaine in brightly colored holdalls has washed up on two beaches in eastern England, investigators said on Friday as they appealed for the public to keep a lookout for any more.