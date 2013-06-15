CAPE TOWN (Reuters)- Cash-strapped Zimbabwe may have to field two goalkeepers in their 2014 World Cup football qualifier against Guinea in Conakry on Sunday.

A late flight booking by the financially-troubled Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) meant only 14 seats could be found on the connecting flight from Dakar in Senegal to Conakry for the original travelling party of 25.

German coach Klaus Dieter Pagels and the team doctor set off, along with a squad of 12 players that included goalkeepers Washington Arubi and Maxwell Nyamupangedengu.

Zimbabwe media reported on Saturday that one of the outfield players, who was not named, had mislaid his passport in Nairobi where the team were due to connect to Dakar, and would not be able to continue the journey.

ZIFA said they hoped to get at least some of the remaining players to Guinea in time for the game, which kicks off at 1700 GMT (6:00 p.m. British time) on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Fallon)