Hoard of coins extracted from sea turtle
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
CAPE TOWN (Reuters)- Cash-strapped Zimbabwe may have to field two goalkeepers in their 2014 World Cup football qualifier against Guinea in Conakry on Sunday.
A late flight booking by the financially-troubled Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) meant only 14 seats could be found on the connecting flight from Dakar in Senegal to Conakry for the original travelling party of 25.
German coach Klaus Dieter Pagels and the team doctor set off, along with a squad of 12 players that included goalkeepers Washington Arubi and Maxwell Nyamupangedengu.
Zimbabwe media reported on Saturday that one of the outfield players, who was not named, had mislaid his passport in Nairobi where the team were due to connect to Dakar, and would not be able to continue the journey.
ZIFA said they hoped to get at least some of the remaining players to Guinea in time for the game, which kicks off at 1700 GMT (6:00 p.m. British time) on Sunday.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.