KIEV Ukrainian police have detained three suspected thieves who they say stole goods from trucks as they drove on highways at night.

The three men, aged 32 to 37, are suspected of involvement in about 30 cases of theft in their home Poltava region and neighbouring areas, police said in a statement.

"A car with a specially reinforced hood would drive up behind a truck moving at 40-50 kilometres per hour," it said.

"Standing on the hood, one of the thieves would then open the locks with wire-cutters, get in and pass the loot over to his accomplice."

Police said the gang, which had at least seven cars, was the third of its kind to be busted in the last few years in the region.

