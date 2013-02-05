'Blonde Bombshell' racehorse stolen in Italy
ROME A prize-winning racehorse dubbed the "Blonde Bombshell" and a thoroughbred colt were stolen from their stables in Italy on Tuesday, in a blow for an industry reeling from years of crisis.
LOS ANGELES Two Los Angeles-area high school students severed fingers while participating in a lunchtime group tug-of-war contest, authorities said on Tuesday.
A boy and a girl from South El Monte High School were rushed to a local trauma centre with amputated fingers on Monday afternoon following the incident, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman said.
A spokesman for Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center said both students were in stable condition on Tuesday.
He declined to elaborate on their injuries or say how many fingers were sliced off.
A spokesman for the El Monte Union High School District, in the Los Angeles suburb of El Monte, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Local KTLA-5 reported that both students were seniors and student athletes who were taking part in a group tug-of-war as part of spirit week activities at the high school.
A total of some 40 students were involved in the game, KTLA said.
The station reported that doctors at County-USC had performed surgery to reattach the severed fingers.
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.