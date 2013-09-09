'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
PHOENIX A 69-year-old woman who fell 100 feet (30.5 meters) into a steep-walled canyon in southern Arizona was hoisted to safety by helicopter after a deer hunter heard her cries for help, authorities said on Monday.
The woman, who was injured when she slipped from a ledge and fell into Box Canyon near Tucson on Saturday, was recovering in hospital, according to Deputy Tracy Suitt, a Pima County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Authorities said they were called to the scene by a deer hunter who had spotted the woman's car by the roadside on Saturday. He saw it in the same place on Sunday and heard her calling for help.
Suitt said rescuers hiked into the canyon and gave the woman first aid before she was placed in a special stretcher and lifted out of the canyon by a helicopter.
He said the woman, whose name was not released, did not have life-threatening injuries.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Steve Gorman and David Gregorio)
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not known for her self-indulgence, has revealed she will be giving up crisps in the run-up to Easter -- a period called Lent when many Christians fast or give up luxuries.
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.