ORLANDO, Florida A hammerhead shark dragged a college student in his kayak up the Atlantic coast for a two-hour "South Florida sleigh ride" that the kayaker taped with a head-mounted camera and posted on YouTube.

Adam Fisk, 22, posted a five-minute clip of his adventure titled "Lone Man Gets Towed for Miles in Kayak by 11 Foot Hammerhead Shark."

At one point, Fisk dunked the camera into the water and recorded the shark swimming ahead of the kayak.

A student at Florida Atlantic University, Fisk set out in a kayak on Sunday with several poles to go fishing before the shark took his bait near Boynton Beach, Florida.

"I threw my bait out and went to reel my other one in so I wouldnt get tangled, and I just had time to pick up the rod before the other one already got picked up by that hammer," Fisk wrote on the YouTube site.

"It must have been sitting right under me and I had no idea﻿."

Fisk is a member of Team Rebel Fishing, a group of extreme anglers, according to its website. The group estimated Fisk was dragged by the shark for 12 miles.

Fisk declined to comment on Wednesday.

He wrote online that the shark took him out to sea and around in circles, ending in Lake Worth, Florida.

"Hooked a hammerhead in 50ft of water and got drug out to 250ft," Fisk posted in his Facebook account of the ride under the headline, "I took a South Florida sleigh ride today and I aint talkin Santa Claus."

(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Kevin Gray)