MIAMI Part of a busy concourse was evacuated at Miami International Airport on Thursday when a passenger tried to pass through a security checkpoint with a cigarette lighter shaped like a grenade, police and airport officials said.

Security screeners saw the item shortly after 5 a.m. (10:00 a.m. British time) and called the Miami-Dade Police bomb squad, which determined that the business-card-sized lighter was not an explosive, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The surrounding area was evacuated and three security checkpoints on Concourse D were closed during the two-hour investigation, airport spokesman Greg Chin said. Travellers were sent through other checkpoints and no flights were delayed.

"Passengers could still get to their flights just not as conveniently," he said.

Police made no arrests and normal operations resumed shortly after 7 a.m. Chin sent a message to journalists urging them to "Please advise your readers and viewers to not travel with novelty items that look like weapons."

