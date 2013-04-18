Flour power lifts spirits as Greek village stages mock battle
GALAXIDI, GREECE Greek villagers staged a street battle on Monday with bags of colored flour in an annual tradition called the Flour War.
MIAMI Part of a busy concourse was evacuated at Miami International Airport on Thursday when a passenger tried to pass through a security checkpoint with a cigarette lighter shaped like a grenade, police and airport officials said.
Security screeners saw the item shortly after 5 a.m. (10:00 a.m. British time) and called the Miami-Dade Police bomb squad, which determined that the business-card-sized lighter was not an explosive, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.
The surrounding area was evacuated and three security checkpoints on Concourse D were closed during the two-hour investigation, airport spokesman Greg Chin said. Travellers were sent through other checkpoints and no flights were delayed.
"Passengers could still get to their flights just not as conveniently," he said.
Police made no arrests and normal operations resumed shortly after 7 a.m. Chin sent a message to journalists urging them to "Please advise your readers and viewers to not travel with novelty items that look like weapons."
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ROME Doctors and nurses are among 94 hospital workers from Naples who have been placed under investigation on suspicion of repeatedly skipping work, police said on Friday.
TSURUTA CITY, JAPAN More than 30 bald men gathered at a hot spring facility in Tsuruta City, Japan, on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads and have fun.