An 81-year-old Rhode Island woman, who slept with her winning lottery ticket in a Bible, came forward on Tuesday to claim a $336.4 million (214 million pounds) PowerBall prize, one of the largest ever jackpots in the United States, lottery officials said.

Louise White kept her identity secret for weeks after buying the lucky ticket at a grocery store in Newport, Rhode Island, when a family member wanted some rainbow sherbet dessert.

She took the prize in one lump sum payment of $210 million, the highest cash jackpot ever, lottery officials said.

"I'm very happy and I'm very proud and this will make my family very happy. We are truly blessed," White, a Newport resident, said during a brief appearance at a news conference.

White slept with the winning ticket in her Bible the night after the drawing and later kept it in a safe deposit box.

PowerBall is played in 42 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest PowerBall jackpot was in 2006 for $365 million, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning the PowerBall jackpot are roughly 1 in 175 million.

(Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)