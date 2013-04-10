Christopher Knight, 47, is shown in this Kennebec County Jail booking photo following his arrest on April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kennebec County Jail/Handout

BOSTON After almost three decades of living like a hermit near a pond in central Maine, where he supported himself by stealing food from nearby camps, a 47-year-old man was arrested last week, police said on Tuesday.

The man, Christopher Knight, told authorities he went into the woods 27 years ago near Rome, Maine, about 20 miles (32 km) north of the state capital Augusta, but he offered little explanation for what motivated him to do so.

Knight, who appears neatly groomed and clean-shaven in a police booking photo, admitted to breaking into the Pine Tree Camp more than 50 times and altogether is suspected of committing more than 1,000 burglaries around his campsite, Maine State Police said.

He had avoided people by hiding his camp, which he built out of tarps and featured camouflage-painted garbage cans, according to a photo released by police.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail.

