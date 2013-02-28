Hoard of coins extracted from sea turtle
BANGKOK Thai veterinarians on Monday removed 915 coins from a 25-year-old sea turtle which had been swallowing items thrown into her pool for good luck, eventually limiting her ability to swim.
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts A college fraternity in Massachusetts has launched a campaign to raise money for one of its members to undergo partial sex-change surgery, a college official said on Wednesday.
Donnie Collins, 20, a sophomore at Emerson College in Boston, was born female but has been living as a male since he was 17, said Jason Meier, the college's director of student activities.
When Collins, a visual media arts major, pledged the Phi Alpha Tau fraternity earlier this year, he told fraternity brothers his insurance would not cover the cost of surgery to remove his breasts, Meier said.
"The men rallied behind him," Meier said, launching an online campaign to raise about $8,000 (5,274 pounds) to pay for the so-called upper body procedure.
Collins was born with, and still has, female genitalia but identifies as a man, according to Meier. He has not had other sex change-related surgeries, he said.
The campaign has raised more than $17,000, and the fraternity plans to donate additional funds to the Jim Collins Foundation, a group that provides financial assistance for transgender surgeries. There is no relation between Donnie and Jim Collins.
In an interview with WBZ-TV in Boston, Collins said the operation would consist of a double mastectomy.
"I guess I don't think of it as a sex change," he said. "I think of it more as just making my body congruent with how I think of myself."
Collins could not be immediately reached by Reuters.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Ellen Wulfhorst)
A mouse caused a big delay for a flight from London to San Francisco, forcing passengers to switch aircraft after the tiny stowaway was discovered.
PARIS French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.