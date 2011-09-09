SAN DIEGO, Sept 8 A massive power outage hit
southern California and parts of Arizona and Mexico, affecting
well over a million people, San Diego Gas and Electric said on
Thursday.
The utility said in tweets that all 1.4 million of its
customers were without power, while nearby utility Southern
California Edison said the outage had forced its two-unit
nuclear plant offline.
San Diego stoplights shut off and the utility warned
customers that power might not be restored overnight.
"Prepare to stay home tonight without power," the utility
owned by Sempra (SRE.N) told customers.