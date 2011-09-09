* 'Human failure' leaves nearly 5 million without power
* Airport cancels outbound flights, traffic snarled
* Schools closed until Monday
(Adds power back in parts of San Diego and Orange counties)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO, Sept 8 A massive blackout caused by
"human failure" left nearly 5 million people without power in
parts of California, Arizona and Mexico on Thursday, and
officials said many residents may be out of service for a day
or more.
The outage, apparently triggered by an employee who carried
out a procedure at a substation in Arizona, snarled traffic on
Southern California freeways, knocked out water supplies in
parts of San Diego County and Tijuana and sent some elderly
residents to emergency rooms.
San Diego International Airport canceled all outbound
flights, traffic came to a standstill as the city's street
lights quit and about 70 people had to be rescued by the city's
fire department from stalled elevators.
San Diego schools were ordered closed until Monday as
utilities could not guarantee they would be able to turn on the
lights in classrooms.
"There was a very major outage, a region-wide outage," San
Diego Gas and Electric President Mike Niggli said. "There's no
doubt this has never happened before to our system."
But police in California's second-largest city, located
between Los Angeles and the Mexican border, reported no major
problems, and hospitals successfully switched to backup power,
the Scripps Health chain said.
'HUMAN FAILURE'
The ill-fated procedure in Arizona first caused the failure
of a high-power line supplying electricity to Southern
California before unleashing a domino effect across the
Southwest, officials said.
That in turn led to a blockage at California's San Onofre
nuclear energy plant, a second major source of power to the San
Diego area, San Diego Gas and Electric said.
San Diego Gas and Electric said in a tweet that all 1.4
million of its customers in the San Diego area were without
power. Blackouts also affected 3.5 million people in Baja
California, according to local emergency services and state
authorities.
The city of Yuma, Arizona, reported that more than 50,000
people had lost power.
"There appears to be two failures here -- one is human
failure and the other is a system failure. Both of those will
be addressed," said Damon Gross, a spokesman for Arizona
utility APS.
By early evening, crews had restored service in the section
of the line that triggered the massive event and had begun to
restore power to parts of San Diego County.
Electricity returned late on Thursday to the central San
Diego neighborhood of Normal Heights, where many families
earlier in the evening had embraced the darkness by throwing
outdoor barbecue parties on their front lawns.
By 11 p.m., San Diego Gas and Electric reported that power
was restored to 165,000 customers in San Diego and Orange
counties. But the utility warned that all power would not be
restored overnight and urged customers to conserve energy.
'LINES EVERYWHERE NOW'
Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission said 180,000
customers had been brought back online in Baja California. The
commission said it was making progress in getting power back on
in state capital Mexicali, Ensenada and Rosarito.
Stuck without refrigeration, employees at the Cardiff
Seaside Market, a grocery and specialty food store in
Cardiff-by-the-Sea, north of San Diego, started grilling their
inventory of fresh steaks and tuna in the parking lot and
selling it cooked to passersby for cash.
Meanwhile, a line of about 50 customers waited at the front
door for their turn to be led inside by a clerk to do their
shopping in groups of two or three at a time.
"It's real hectic, there's lines everywhere now. But the
customers are happy, everyone's patient, everyone's in a good
mood, and we're serving them as quickly as we can," manager
John Shamam, 33, said as he served up a plate of tuna.
Many of the Tweets from San Diego residents revolved around
air conditioning. "I'm going to die of heat in this house with
no AC!" wrote Ashleigh Marie. "What am I supposed to dooo."
But San Diego resident Kiersten White tweeted that the
power outage "makes me glad I don't have air conditioning to
begin with ... nothing to miss!"
Other people were having a harder time. "Trapped outside of
our rooms at the hotel," tweeted Rob Myers, visiting from
Washington.
Blackouts hit Mexico's Northern Baja California state in
the afternoon, knocking out power to hundreds of maquiladora
export assembly plants in the sprawling industrial powerhouse
of Tijuana, south of San Diego.
The blackouts knocked out stoplights at intersections
across Tijuana, causing traffic snarl ups, and also cut power
to hospitals and government offices. The border crossing at
Otay Mesa was closed to all but pedestrian traffic.