(Updates outage, sewage spill figures; more on San Onofre)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO, Sept 9 Power was restored on Friday
to some 7 million people plunged into darkness by a blackout
blamed partly on "human failure" that snarled traffic, idled
elevators and sent workers home early in parts of California,
Mexico and Arizona.
The outage, traced to a botched maintenance procedure by an
Arizona utility worker, left all of San Diego -- California's
second most populous city -- without power for at least seven
hours and ranks as one of the biggest U.S. blackouts in recent
history.
But it paled in comparison to a massive 2003 power failure
that left about 50 million people without electricity in the
eastern United States and Canada.
San Diego's lights began to return during the late evening
on Thursday, and Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric power
company said it had restored power to all 1.4 million of its
customers -- homes and businesses roughly equivalent to 3.5
million people -- by early on Friday.
Across the border in Baja California, where 3.5 million
people lost electricity, power had been restored to 1.1 million
customers by early morning, Mexico's Federal Electricity
Commission said in a statement.
"Service is practically back to normal, with only some
specialized industrial clients awaiting reconnection," it
said.
An additional 56,000 people in and around Yuma, Arizona,
where the trouble started, had their power restored on Thursday
night.
The outage initially unnerved some residents cut off from
the media days before the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11
attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. But jitters
gave way to a sense of calm, and even a festive atmosphere in
some communities where residents held impromptu cookouts with
neighbors on their front lawns.
Fire departments rescued people from stalled elevators, and
traffic gridlocked as throngs of workers given the rest of the
day off converged on streets without functioning stoplights.
As darkness fell, police increased their presence in the
darkened communities of San Diego, the Mexican military
patrolled government buildings in Tijuana, and the night passed
without reports of civil disturbances or looting.
BEACHES CLOSED
Some problems lingered. Beaches were closed and
contamination signs were posted along 12 miles (20 km) of the
coast near San Diego after two municipal sewage pumps failed,
dumping nearly 2 million gallons (8 million litres) of raw
waste into Pensasquitos Lagoon, which empties into the ocean.
The pumps were later returned to full service, according to
San Diego wastewater spokesman Arian Collins, who earlier put
the spill volume at 3.2 million gallons (12 million litres).
Residents in a half-dozen areas were advised to boil tap
water before drinking it because of the risk of contamination,
county emergency operations officials said.
San Diego International Airport, where all outbound flights
were canceled Thursday evening, was back to full operations on
Friday morning.
Passengers were advised to expect continued delays as
airlines caught up with a backlog of stranded travelers,
regional airport authority spokeswoman Scarlett Swanson said.
Restaurants and grocery stores were especially hard hit by
the loss of refrigeration.
"We closed all our restaurants," said David Cohn, CEO of
the Cohn Restaurant Group, which operates a chain of 14 upscale
eateries. He estimated 5,000 meals were lost.
Utility officials urged customers to continue to use
electricity sparingly for the time being.
The power-restoration process "has left our local power
grid very fragile, and we are asking our customers to conserve
electricity throughout the day Friday," David Geier, SDG&E vice
president of electric operations, said in a statement.
The outage was set off when a worker with the Arizona
Public Service Co. was changing faulty equipment at a Yuma
substation, said Damon Gross, a spokesman for the utility.
That triggered the failure of a high-power line supplying
electricity to Southern California and unleashed a domino
effect including the shutdown of reactors at the San Onofre
Nuclear Generating Station.
The station, the second-biggest source of power to the San
Diego area, was expected to remain offline through Friday.
Gross said experts were puzzled at why a routine operation
at the substation should have caused a region-wide blackout.
"There just should not have been any outage in Yuma, let
alone California," Gross said. "There appears to be two
failures here -- one is human failure and the other is a system
failure. Both of those will be addressed."
The utility said could it take weeks, if not months, to
pinpoint the exact cause of the blackout.
