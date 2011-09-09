NEW YORK, Sept 9 Power companies in Southern California restored electricity to most customers by early Friday after a massive blackout on Thursday that affected nearly 5 million people in parts of California, Arizona and Mexico.

Sempra Energy's ( SRE.N ) San Diego Gas & Electric power company said it restored power to its 1.4 million customers Friday at 3:25 a.m. Western time. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley)