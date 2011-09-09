UPDATE 2-GrubHub 4th-qtr profit misses estimates as costs rise
* FY 2017 rev $620 mln-$660 mln vs est $619.5 mln (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Power companies in Southern California restored electricity to most customers by early Friday after a massive blackout on Thursday that affected nearly 5 million people in parts of California, Arizona and Mexico.
Sempra Energy's (SRE.N) San Diego Gas & Electric power
company said it restored power to its 1.4 million customers
Friday at 3:25 a.m. Western time.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* FY 2017 rev $620 mln-$660 mln vs est $619.5 mln (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* Franklin Resources reports 6 percent passive stake in first Solar Inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kTxa6G] Further company coverage:
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share