* Few alternative energy options in outdoor machines
* Equipment makers, buyers committed to traditional engines
* Concerns over battery power, costs keeps focus on oil
By John D. Stoll
LOUISVILLE, Ky, Oct 30 In America's quest for
cleaner fuel, at least one major U.S. industry is holding on to
the sputter and grime of the internal combustion engine.
From log splitters to snow blowers, the $15 billion outdoor
power equipment industry sells tens of millions of oil-powered
machines a year to U.S. landscapers, loggers, homeowners and a
litany of other buyers.
While lawn mowers get faster, snow blowers cover more
ground and handheld products get lighter, their propulsion has
barely changed beyond getting more mileage out of gasoline.
This week, at the annual Green Industry and Equipment Expo
in Louisville, Kentucky, manufacturers will once again unveil
new equipment with some promise of a cleaner, greener future.
"We do anticipate the trend moving in the direction of
alternative energy," said Jeff Salamon, director of marketing
at MTD Products Inc. "Some customers do like the experience of
being unencumbered by exhaust and gasoline."
However, the answers offered will likely be more of the
same.
"Gas engines, by and large, are the most efficient way to
go," Briggs & Stratton Corp (BGG.N) Chief Executive Todd Teske
told Reuters in an interview shortly after a press conference
to unveil the company's latest engine. Briggs & Stratton sells
electric mowers, but only in Australia.
NOT YOUR FATHER'S MACHINE
For decades, garden and snow machines were a poster child
for harmful emissions. In fact, when auto executives were
confronted by regulators for their contributions to pollution,
they pointed to the lawn industry as a more offensive culprit.
In the mid-1990s, that began to change as the Environmental
Protection Agency began pressuring engine makers with tougher
standards.
"These aren't your father's lawn machines," Kris Keiser,
president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, said.
At Briggs & Stratton, for example, Teske said emissions
have been cut by 75 percent since the mid-1990s thanks to
manufacturing upgrades and design improvements. Another 35
percent reduction will come in 2012.
The auto and other industries are under constant pressure
to raise fuel economy or tap new technologies because their
customers often burn through dozens or more gallons of gasoline
each month. As gas prices rise, so does the strain on
pocketbooks.
But outdoor equipment users don't face these pressures.
"People who use our products typically use no more than
five gallons of gasoline per year," Keiser said. This lessens
the likelihood that customers will demand huge advances in fuel
economy or solutions that lessen their operating expenses.
Even commercial landscapers here in Louisville don't seem
to be budging, despite high weekly fuel costs.
"THIS CUSTOMER IS DIFFERENT"
Wang Xiaoguang, general manager of Wenling Leo Garden
Machinery Co -- which claims to be the largest exporter of
Chinese garden machines -- is learning this lesson first hand.
Standing at his exhibition booth, he talks about Leo's
successful business of exporting electric mowers to Europe.
"This customer is different," Wang said of the U.S. market
which Leo has yet to crack. "They have different standards."
But some companies, including a handful of start-ups,
aren't waiting for customers to change their minds.
Lincoln Jore, a 28-year-old entrepreneur from Ronan,
Montana, launched a new "GasLess" outdoor equipment company
called Core Outdoor Power on Thursday aimed at commercial
landscapers and higher-end homeowners.
His first product, a $249 weed whacker weighing 11 pounds,
is powered by an unconventional motor and lithium-ion battery
that slips in and out of the machine so it can be charged on a
separate dock. It will begin appearing at independent U.S.
dealers early next year.
The "market has missed the mark on developing alternative
energy products that meet performance expectations," he said.
By 2013, Jore plans to have a broader range of products,
including a lawn mower and leaf blower that don't use gas.
TWICE THE PRICE
But even the most established global players are finding it
hard to turn the tide.
Honda Motor Co (7267.T) sells thousands of hybrid snow
blowers in Japan annually and is bringing a hybrid model to the
United States. This model promises to be the Cadillac of its
class, capable of clearing 83 tons of snow in an hour and sweep
a city sidewalk in one pass.
But, at $8,000, this machine is twice as expensive as the
company's previous top-of-the-line model, and hybrid technology
is driving up the cost. Honda's expectations for sales of the
Japan-built hybrid are extremely modest, but it wants to test
the market before committing to other alternative-energy
models.
If Wisconsin-based Ariens Co's experience during last
year's tough winter is any indication, there may be hope for
Honda. Ariens put on sale an electric snow blower priced 60
percent higher than a conventional model. The company sold out
of its limited quantity of electric snow blowers amid heavy
snowfall and tight industry capacity.
Stihl Inc, which says it is the No. 1 seller of handheld
outdoor power devices, is also branching out. It has a new
lineup of chainsaws, leaf blowers, weed whackers and hedge
trimmers that are powered by lithium-ion batteries.
The products cost 30 percent more than conventional
gas-powered versions and, while initial demand has outstripped
expectations, the company said it is too early to break out
specific sales results.
Cub Cadet, a brand owned by MTD, has a lithium-ion-powered
product line on display similar to those sold by Stihl, but
demand so far is only from a "faction" of customers, Salamon
said.
Still, Cub Cadet is poised for a shift at some point, even
if it is slow going, he noted.
