BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
March 7 Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc said on Thursday its board has decided a bid from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment was superior to an existing pact with InterMedia.
A board statement came a day after Kroenke, the owner of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche U.S. professional sports teams, said it had delivered a definitive counterproposal to buy Outdoor for $8.75 per share in cash.
InterMedia, run by cable veteran Leo Hindery, had offered $8 per share. Outdoor announced on Nov. 16 it had agreed to merge with InterMedia in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $208 million.
Outdoor said the board had notified InterMedia it wants to terminate their agreement. InterMedia has four business days to respond.
If Outdoor accepts Kroenke's offer, it would have to pay InterMedia, which also operates the Sportsman Channel, a breakup fee of $6.5 million.
Outdoor, which features programming aimed at hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts, said on March 4 it received an unsolicited bid from Kroenke and that the board had authorized discussions with the rival bidder.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.