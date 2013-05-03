May 3 Leo Hindery's InterMedia Outdoors Holdings
raised its offer for cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc
for the second time to $9.75 per share, a day after
Outdoor Channel agreed to a $9.35 offer by Kroenke Sports &
Entertainment LLC.
The cable network's shares rose 5.7 percent to $10 on the
Nasdaq on Friday.
Kroenke Sports, owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke who also
owns the Denver Nuggets basketball team and Colorado Avalanche
hockey team, had raised its offer from $8.75 per share on
Thursday. Kroenke also has a majority stake in Arsenal Football
Club.
InterMedia had offered $9.15 per share on Wednesday.
The new offer from InterMedia, run by cable veteran Leo
Hindery, prolongs a bidding war which began on March 4, when
Outdoor Channel received an unsolicited offer from Kroenke
Sports, which was followed by a definitive bid two days later.
The latest all-cash binding offer from InterMedia, which
also owns "Sportsman" channel and publishes magazines such as
"Guns & Ammo" and "Shotgun News", is open till May 10.