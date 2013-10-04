Oct 4 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC reported a 13.5 percent stake in Outerwall Inc and said it intends to discuss strategic options, including a sale, with the operator of the Redbox video rental kiosks.

Outerwall's shares rose about 7 percent in extended trading.

Jana Partners, founded by Barry Rosenstein, said in a regulatory filing that it believes the stock was undervalued. ()

Shares of Outerwall, known previously as Coinstar Inc, closed at $57.10 on the Nasdaq on Friday.