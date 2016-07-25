July 25 Outerwall Inc, the owner of Redbox video rental kiosks, said it had agreed to be bought by the affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, in a deal valued at about $1.6 billion.

The cash offer of $52 per share is a premium of 10.9 percent to the stock's Friday close.

Outerwall said in March that it would explore strategic and financial alternatives. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)